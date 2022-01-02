Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.62. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $248.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

