Illumina Inc (ILMN): Price Up $4.37 (1.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.8 (-0.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ILMN

At the time of this writing, ILMN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.8 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ILMN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ILMN ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

ILMN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ILMN’s price is up $4.37 (1.01%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ILMN has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Illumina Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.