Imax Corp (IMAX): Price Up $0.02 (0.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-1.39)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IMAX

Currently, IMAX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-1.39%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, IMAX ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IMAX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IMAX’s price is up $0.02 (0.11%) from the day prior. IMAX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows IMAX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IMAX: Daily RSI Analysis IMAX’s RSI now stands at 100.

IMAX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error