Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.80 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

