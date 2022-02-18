Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

ETF Daily News Team

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.80 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?