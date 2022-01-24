Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.08% of Crocs worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

