Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $21.14 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $21,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.51 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors