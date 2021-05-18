Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO): Price Now Near $32.74; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IMO

Currently, IMO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.82%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that IMO has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

IMO ranks 84th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

IMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IMO’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.94%) from the day prior. IMO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IMO’s price action over the past 90 days.

