Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream and downstream assets provides it with high stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude projects positions the upstream energy company for solid production growth and is expected to augment its revenues going forward. Imperial Oil's strong balance sheet, ability to generate cash flow and an attractive dividend yield are other positives, apart from the majority holding by supermajor ExxonMobil. However, the Canadian major is being bogged down by increasing costs and expenses. As it is, pipeline construction in Canada has failed to keep pace with rising volumes thereby forcing producers like Imperial Oil to sell their products at a discounted rate. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a hold rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.07.

IMO opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

