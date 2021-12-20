Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.26.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.38. The company had a trading volume of 434,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.63. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$23.31 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$29.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.11.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

