Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $81.91

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $89.09. Impinj shares last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 659 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,059,522 shares of company stock worth $82,875,773. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Impinj by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Impinj by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

