Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, upped their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.36.

PI stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Impinj by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

