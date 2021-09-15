Inari Medical Inc (NARI): Price Up $0.11 (0.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.94 (1.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NARI

At the time of this writing, NARI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.94 (1.16%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, NARI ranks 26th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NARI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NARI’s price is up $0.11 (0.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NARI has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Inari Medical Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NARI: Daily RSI Analysis For NARI, its RSI is now at 73.7313.

NARI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

