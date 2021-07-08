Incyte Corp (INCY): Price Down $-0.43 (-0.52)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.78 (-0.95)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for INCY

At the moment, INCY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.78 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. INCY has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

INCY ranks 168th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

INCY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, INCY’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.52%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as INCY has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Incyte Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.