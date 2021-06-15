Incyte Corp (INCY): Price Up $0.06 (0.07)% Over Past Day, Up $0.33 (0.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for INCY

At the time of this writing, INCY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.33 (0.4%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, INCY ranks 82nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

INCY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, INCY’s price is up $0.06 (0.07%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as INCY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows INCY’s price action over the past 90 days.