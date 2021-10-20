Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT): Price Now Near $21.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IRT

At the time of this writing, IRT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.97%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row IRT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, IRT ranks 77th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IRT’s price is up $0.41 (1.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Independence Realty Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IRT: Daily RSI Analysis IRT’s RSI now stands at 80.9524.

IRT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

