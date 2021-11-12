Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT): Price Now Near $25.16; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IRT

Currently, IRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, IRT ranks 84th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IRT’s price is up $0.02 (0.1%) from the day prior. IRT has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IRT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IRT: Daily RSI Analysis IRT’s RSI now stands at 100.

IRT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

