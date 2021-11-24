Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT): Price Now Near $25.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IRT

At the time of this writing, IRT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.02%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on IRT; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, IRT ranks 75th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IRT’s price is up $0.01 (0.02%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that IRT has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Independence Realty Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IRT: Daily RSI Analysis For IRT, its RSI is now at 48.4663.

Note: IRT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with IRT rising at a slower rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market