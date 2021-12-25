Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CarMax were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

NYSE KMX opened at $126.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).