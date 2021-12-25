Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,002 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

FNF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

