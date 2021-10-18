Independent Bank Corp (INDB): Price Up $0.45 (0.56)% Over Past Day, Up $0.42 (0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for INDB

Currently, INDB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.42 (0.52%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row INDB has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

INDB ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

INDB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, INDB’s price is up $0.45 (0.56%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row INDB has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows INDB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< INDB: Daily RSI Analysis For INDB, its RSI is now at 100.

INDB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

