Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,928 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $30,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

