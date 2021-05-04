Infosys Ltd (INFY): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.69)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.53)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for INFY

At the moment, INFY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.53%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as INFY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on INFY; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, INFY ranks 97th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

INFY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, INFY’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.69%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Infosys Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

