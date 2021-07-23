Ing Groep Nv (ING): Price Now Near $12.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ING

At the moment, ING (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.32%) from the hour prior. ING has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ING ranks 116th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

ING’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ING’s price is up $0.12 (0.98%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ING’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ING: Daily RSI Analysis ING’s RSI now stands at 70.1299.

ING and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

