Ing Groep Nv (ING): Price Now Near $12.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ING

At the moment, ING (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. ING has seen its price go down 12 out of the past 14 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, ING ranks 93rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ING’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ING’s price is down $-0.4 (-3.05%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ING has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ING’s price action over the past 90 days.