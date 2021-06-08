Ing Groep Nv (ING): Price Now Near $13.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ING

At the time of this writing, ING (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.29%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ING has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, ING ranks 104th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ING’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ING’s price is down $-0.17 (-1.23%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ING has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ING’s price action over the past 90 days.