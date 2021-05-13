Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR): Price Now Near $47.65; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IR

At the moment, IR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as IR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

IR ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

IR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IR’s price is up $0.54 (1.15%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ingersoll Rand Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

