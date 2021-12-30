InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INNV. Barclays cut InnovAge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.31.

INNV stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

