Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR): Price Now Near $235.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IIPR

Currently, IIPR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.78 (-0.75%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Real Estate stocks, IIPR ranks 54th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IIPR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IIPR’s price is down $-1.53 (-0.65%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on IIPR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IIPR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IIPR: Daily RSI Analysis For IIPR, its RSI is now at 84.0625.

IIPR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For IIPR News Traders

Investors and traders in IIPR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

10 Quarterly Dividend REIT Stocks to Buy

In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 quarterly dividend REIT stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Quarterly Dividend REIT Stocks to Buy. Generally speaking, many investors treat real estate investment trusts, or REITs, as stocks that are just […]

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market