Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR opened at $209.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).