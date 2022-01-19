Inogen Inc (INGN): Price Now Near $30.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for INGN

At the time of this writing, INGN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.56 (1.86%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as INGN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, INGN ranks 30th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

INGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, INGN’s price is up $0.56 (1.86%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows INGN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< INGN: Daily RSI Analysis For INGN, its RSI is now at 51.1312.

INGN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

