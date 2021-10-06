Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV): Price Now Near $40.48; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for INOV

At the moment, INOV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row INOV has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

INOV ranks 130th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

INOV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, INOV’s price is up $0.04 (0.1%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row INOV has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Inovalon Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< INOV: Daily RSI Analysis INOV’s RSI now stands at 100.

INOV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For INOV News Traders

Investors and traders in INOV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

INOVALON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of INOV and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s sale to a consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners, as lead co-investor, 22C Capital, and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Office

