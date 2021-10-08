Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO): Price Now Near $6.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for INO

Currently, INO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row INO has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, INO ranks 70th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

INO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, INO’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.09%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows INO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< INO: Daily RSI Analysis INO’s RSI now stands at 50.9141.

INO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

