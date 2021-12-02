Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO): Price Now Near $6.67; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for INO

At the time of this writing, INO's price is up $0.01 (0.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, INO ranks 77th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

INO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, INO’s price is up $0.08 (1.14%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows INO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< INO: Daily RSI Analysis For INO, its RSI is now at 9.8039.

INO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For INO News Traders

Investors and traders in INO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Morgan Stanley Purchases 539,469 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 185.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical companys stock after buying an additional 539,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanleys holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing []

