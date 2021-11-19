Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO): Price Up $0.1 (1.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.85)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for INO

At the moment, INO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.85%) from the hour prior. INO has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

INO ranks 50th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

INO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, INO’s price is up $0.1 (1.39%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows INO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< INO: Daily RSI Analysis For INO, its RSI is now at 47.3684.

INO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

