Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 78,480 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What is a price target?