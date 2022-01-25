Insider Buying: Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Buys 165,240 Shares of Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby acquired 165,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,652.40 ($2,229.36).

Ian Selby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ian Selby acquired 500,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,745.82).

Shares of LON FLX opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Falanx Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

About Falanx Group

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

