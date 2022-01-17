Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires C$70,200.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,964,000 shares in the company, valued at C$15,094,080.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

TSE PNE opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.44 million and a P/E ratio of -78.89.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0389041 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

