Insider Buying: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,575,000.00 in Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Radius Health stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $314.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

