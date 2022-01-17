Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Buys C$23,039.50 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$23,039.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,306 shares in the company, valued at C$514,695.94.

Gregory Knowles Melchin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,550 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,880.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$6.68 on Monday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.09 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.92 million and a P/E ratio of -95.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.88.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

