Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Sells $359,430.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $319.28 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.92.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.20.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?