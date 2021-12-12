Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $17,965,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa T. Su also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00.

AMD stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?