Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $773,953.74 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?