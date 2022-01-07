Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 6,660 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $948,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $132.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,185,000 after acquiring an additional 221,275 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

