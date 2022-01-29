Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$2,877,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,180,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,485,197.89.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total value of C$2,387,695.50.

TSE CNQ opened at C$64.97 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.71.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

