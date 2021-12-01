Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

