Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Sells 30,787 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WLK stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

