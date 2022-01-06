Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $12,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 87.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).