Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT): Price Down $-0.31 (-0.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.31 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NSIT

At the moment, NSIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as NSIT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, NSIT ranks 108th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NSIT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NSIT’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.29%) from the day prior. NSIT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Insight Enterprises Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NSIT: Daily RSI Analysis NSIT’s RSI now stands at 95.8722.

NSIT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

