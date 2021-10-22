Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT): Price Now Near $95.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NSIT

At the time of this writing, NSIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. NSIT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NSIT ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

NSIT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NSIT’s price is up $0.76 (0.8%) from the day prior. NSIT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NSIT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NSIT: Daily RSI Analysis For NSIT, its RSI is now at 100.

NSIT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market