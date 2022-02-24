Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 136.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

